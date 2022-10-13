SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,352 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

