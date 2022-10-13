SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

