SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.