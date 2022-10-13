SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 38,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.