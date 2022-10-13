SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $416.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.58 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.