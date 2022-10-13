Scott & Selber Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.