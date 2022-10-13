Scotiabank Cuts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

