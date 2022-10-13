Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $882.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $882.95 and a 12-month high of $1,558.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $882.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.95.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
