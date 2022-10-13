Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $882.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $882.95 and a 12-month high of $1,558.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $882.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.95.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

