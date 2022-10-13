Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.43. 117,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

