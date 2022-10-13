Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 7.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 305,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,995. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

