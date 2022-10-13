Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 864 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,514. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.28 and its 200 day moving average is $404.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

