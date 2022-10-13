Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $234.00

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 234.99 ($2.84), with a volume of 192147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($2.88).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.30. The company has a market capitalization of £616.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,966.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £6,457.14 ($7,802.25).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

