Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 4,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $812.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 192,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

