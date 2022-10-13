Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 4.7 %
Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 4,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $812.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $59.70.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
