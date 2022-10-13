Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

