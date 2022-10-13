Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 576,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

AMGN stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.57. The company had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.24. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

