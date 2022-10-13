Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

