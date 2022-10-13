Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 567,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,481,960. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

