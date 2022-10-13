Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Saul Centers stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

