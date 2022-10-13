Sasol (NYSE:SSL) versus Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Financial Analysis

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sasol 0 1 2 0 2.67

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.85%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

8.2% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Sasol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 23.84 -$6.05 million N/A N/A Sasol $18.15 billion 0.59 $2.56 billion N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sasol beats Indonesia Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.