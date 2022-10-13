Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of SSL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,291. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 182.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sasol by 50.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sasol by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

