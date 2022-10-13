Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

