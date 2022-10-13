Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Sanmina Price Performance
Shares of SANM stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.
Insider Activity at Sanmina
In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sanmina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
