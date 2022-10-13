Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 60,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,886. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 154,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

