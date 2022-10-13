Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 118,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 354,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

