Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 236,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

