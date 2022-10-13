Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the September 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDVKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 88,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,462. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Stories

