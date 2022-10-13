Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 866.7% in September

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

SRAFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,547. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

