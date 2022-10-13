Sanderson Design Group plc (SDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sanderson Design Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SDG opened at GBX 103.22 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.27 million and a PE ratio of 939.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sanderson Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.46.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

