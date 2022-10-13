Sanderson Design Group plc (SDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Stock Up 0.2 %
SDG opened at GBX 103.22 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £73.27 million and a PE ratio of 939.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sanderson Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.46.
About Sanderson Design Group
