Saltmarble (SML) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.61 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $70.61 million and $551,761.00 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $13.50 or 0.00069587 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 13.9204118 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $668,646.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

