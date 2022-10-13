Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.30.

SBH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. American Trust bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

