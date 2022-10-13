Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,081. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average is $172.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

