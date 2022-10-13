Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.37. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

