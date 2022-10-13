Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $242.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.37. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.