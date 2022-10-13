SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,700 shares, a growth of 555.5% from the September 15th total of 92,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Performance

Shares of SAI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 75,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,255. SAI.TECH Global has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

