Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.10.

ASML Trading Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $394.01 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

