Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

