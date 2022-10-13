Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

