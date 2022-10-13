Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 473,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.