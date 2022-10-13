Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AVDE stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.