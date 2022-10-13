Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

