Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

RSP stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $127.08 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

