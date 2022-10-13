Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 839 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.24. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

