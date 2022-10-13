SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Down 13.8% This Week

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.72 or 0.27253824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010644 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,023,070,650,452 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net.

SafeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeMoon has a current supply of 0 with 562,024,213,304,682.6 in circulation. The last known price of SafeMoon is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,802.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemoon.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.