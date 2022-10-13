Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 5.1 %

SFE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 16,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

