Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 5.1 %
SFE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 16,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.72.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
