Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $5.17

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00026642 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $107.80 million and $105,258.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.83293034 USD and is down -15.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $109,773.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

