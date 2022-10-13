Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.
Ryanair Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
