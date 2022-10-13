Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

