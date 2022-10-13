Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

RUTH traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 4,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

