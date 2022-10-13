Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 413,391 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 413,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $141,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $130.63. 142,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

