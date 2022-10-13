Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 356,669 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356,669 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Kimco Realty worth $108,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 477,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,517. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.