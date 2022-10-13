Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,370 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $125,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,758,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.80. 58,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,616. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.87. The company has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,544. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

