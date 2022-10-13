Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,230 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Public Storage worth $266,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,120,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,865,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.19. 15,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $280.83 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.72.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.