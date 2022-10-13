Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $117.35 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $117,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,577,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $20,678,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,148. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

