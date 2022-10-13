Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $102.86 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $102,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Allstate Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,110,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.8 %

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.34.

FIS traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. 72,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.03 and a 12 month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.